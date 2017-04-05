The Latest: St. Louis soccer stadium funding defeated

ST. LOUIS (AP) The Latest on the St. Louis city elections (all times local):

11:06 p.m.

It looks like St. Louis will remain a two-sport town after voters defeated a measure that would have helped pay for a stadium as part of an effort to lure a Major League Soccer franchise.

City voters turned down Proposition 2 on Tuesday by a 53 percent to 47 percent vote. It would have provided $60 million from a business use tax to help fund a soccer stadium.

MLS leaders have expressed strong interest in St. Louis, but only if voters agreed to public funding. The league is expected to award two expansion franchises this fall, both of which would begin play in 2020.

St. Louis has two professional franchises, the baseball Cardinals and the NHL Blues.

—

11:05 p.m.

St. Louis voters have agreed to eliminate an often-criticized city office and use the cost savings to fund body cameras for police.

Voters on Tuesday narrowly approved a ballot measure to eliminate the recorder of deeds office with the assessor’s office absorbing the duties.

Supporters believe the consolidation would save about $1 million annually, nearly enough for the $1.2 million Police Chief Sam Dotson has estimated a camera system would cost.

—

10:45 p.m.

St. Louis’ newly elected mayor is promising to help the city reduce the sort of violent crime that devastated her own family two decades ago.

Democrat Lyda Krewson easily won over Republican Andrew Jones and four other candidates in the general election Tuesday. Her narrow victory over city Treasurer Tishaura Jones in the March primary made her the odds-on favorite to win the race in the heavily Democratic city.

She will replace St. Louis’ only four-term mayor, Francis Slay, who was first elected in 2001 and decided against another run.

Krewson has pledged to work to reduce crime and improve impoverished neighborhoods. She and her two young children were in the car in front of their home in 1995 when her husband, Jeff, was slain during a random carjacking attempt.

—

11:30 a.m.

An anti-crime advocate whose husband was murdered in an attempted carjacking more than two decades ago is heavily favored to become the first new mayor of St. Louis in 16 years.

Veteran Democratic City Council woman Lyda Krewson would become the city’s first female mayor and replace Francis Slay. He who chose not to seek a fifth term.

Krewson has pledged to work to reduce crime and improve impoverished neighborhoods. She and her two young children were in the car in front of their home in 1995 when her husband, Jeff, was slain during a random carjacking attempt.

Voters also will decide whether to devote business tax proceeds to funding a Major League Soccer stadium downtown and whether to consolidate city services to free up money for police body cameras.