If Swansea are going to stay up this year, it’s because of this dab

[Warning: Video contains explicit language]

Things are finally looking up for Swansea. They’ve moved past the controversial firing of Bob Bradley, and new manager Paul Clement just got his first big result, beating title challengers Liverpool 3-2 in their last Premier League match.

Clement brought assistant coach Nigel Gibbs with him when he joined Swansea, and it’s clear this man has been the catalyst for their resurgence.

Leroy Fer films Swansea assistant coach Nigel Gibbs doing a dab 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3riH50zg7H — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) January 25, 2017

The dab refuses to die. It lasted all of 2016 (which makes it one of the hardiest things still in existence), and it’s clearly still going strong in 2017.

Coach Gibbs crushes it, though. The dap, the dab, the pure commitment to it all. It already looks like he’s got a good rapport with his players, and as cliched as it sounds, that can make all the difference in a season where the smallest margins can be the difference between relegation and safety.

So, there we have it. The dab is going to save Swansea. You heard it here first.

