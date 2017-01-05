St. Louis’ MLS expansion bid has been dealt a big blow by the Governor-elect

St. Louis is one of MLS’s favored cities for expansion. They have long valued the Gateway City’s soccer community and have spent the better part of 20 years trying to get a team in St. Louis. It looked like with the league set to expand to 28 teams, this would be the time to bring MLS to the city, but their hopes have been dampened by Missouri Governor-elect Eric Greitens.

Greitens has made it clear that he will not support any state funding for sports stadiums. That would include the soccer stadium that St. Louis is hoping to get done so they can lure an MLS team to the city.

“To be very clear, I have completely ruled out state funding for stadiums,” Greitens said.

The current plan for St. Louis’ stadium would include $80 million from the city and another $40 million in tax credits from the state. The state was supposed to decide on the tax credits before the new year, but when Greitens said he opposed it, they decided to put off the decision. Now, with Greitens ready to take office, it looks increasingly unlikely that the state will approve the tax credits.

St. Louis will not get an expansion team without a stadium plan. They’ve picked out a site, near Union Station, but still need to sort out funding. The team’s prospective owners have said that with $80 million from the city and $40 million from the state, they would be able to pay for the remaining $80 million to complete funding. That would be in addition to the expansion fee and operating costs, which the owners would also be on the hook for. But the $120 million from the public is a big ask and Greitens is very clearly against the state’s proposed contribution.

With Greiten’s opposition, the stadium looks to be on very shaky ground.

“I was hoping to get to the point where this proposal made sense for St. Louis, but I’m feeling that less and less,” Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Mary Ellen Ponder, the Chief of Staff for St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay went even further, calling Greitens’ support “critical.”

St. Louis could pivot and come up with another plan. The owners could also cover the $40 million they were hoping for from the state. There are a lot of options and St. Louis’ MLS expansion bid is far from dead, but it’s been dealt a big blow.