This kid cries happy tears after getting soccer tickets for Christmas and it’s adorable

When it comes to Christmas gift giving and receiving, it really is the thought that counts. But let’s face it, some gifts are still better than others. Would you rather get a pair of Santa Claus socks or tickets to see some soccer?

There’s one kid in Philadelphia who can vouch for soccer being the best gift, 9-year-old Ethan Chambers. His parents gave him tickets to see a bunch of Philadelphia Union games next season and he could barely read through what his gift included before crying tears of joy:

Thank you @K_J_Rose @PhilaUnion for making his Christmas a little more special pic.twitter.com/N0chkEewyb — Shawn Chambers (@shawnpat76) December 25, 2016

Awww. That’s adorable and even the scroogiest of Scrooges are likely to have their cold hearts warmed by that. Thumbs up to the parents for a Christmas morning well done.