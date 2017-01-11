Watch: Redmond gives Southampton lead vs. Liverpool in EFL Cup semifinal

Liverpool and Southampton are vying for a place in the League Cup final at St. Mary's in the first leg of the semifinal series, and Nathan Redmond has given the Saints a leg up.

Redmond's 20th-minute goal opened the scoring for the hosts, putting Jurgen Klopp's side in an early hole.

The goal came moments after Redmond was denied by goalkeeper Loris Karius on a great look on frame, but defender Ragnar Klavan's wayward touch fell right to Jay Rodriguez, who played Redmond through for the collected, poised finish.

The winner of the series will face either Manchester United or Hull City in the final. United carries a 2-0 lead into the second leg after winning at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

