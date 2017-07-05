Soccer player pulled from Lake Tahoe in critical condition

RENO, Nev. (AP) A player for the San Jose Earthquakes soccer team was pulled from Lake Tahoe in critical condition.

Matheus Silva was swimming on the Fourth of July when he had to be rescued. He was resuscitated and taken to a nearby hospital.

The 20-year-old was later flown to a hospital in Reno, which didn’t immediately release his condition Wednesday. He was in critical but stable condition Tuesday.

Silva is a midfielder for the Earthquakes. He is on loan to the club’s affiliate, Reno 1868 FC.

The soccer club beat the LA Galaxy II Monday night, but Silva didn’t play in the 9-0 win.