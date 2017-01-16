Races tighten in La Liga, Serie A; Manchester City stumbles again

While the Bundesliga continues to remain on break, the title races came alive in two of Europe's other preeminent leagues as Real Madrid and Juventus both slumped to surprise defeats to reignite the drama atop La Liga and Serie A.

In England, Pep Guardiola has more problems to deal with at Manchester City, which is now out of the Champions League spots and 10 points behind Chelsea in the Premier League. Meanwhile, there is a new owner in Ligue 1 at one of France's clubs hoping to rebound and rediscover greatness.

This is what caught our eye around Europe this weekend:

