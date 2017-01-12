How to watch Sevilla vs. Real Madrid: Copa del Rey live stream, TV channel

Sevilla will host Real Madrid in the second leg of a Copa del Rey tie on Thursday.

Real Madrid won the first leg 3–0, so Sevilla has a mountain to climb as it returns home for the second leg in the round of 16.

James Rodriguez scored twice for Real Madrid in the first leg, while Raphael Varane added another for Zinedine Zidane's side.

The two clubs will play again on Sunday in La Liga.

See how to watch Thursday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: You can watch Sevilla–Real Madrid and other live soccer matches on Fubo TV.

