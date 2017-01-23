Clutch Rooney, Lewandowski among weekend’s top performers

Top three goals of the week

Lasse Schone (Ajax): Perhaps 12 yards is too close to the goal: Schone missed from the penalty spot, but he made no mistake from double the distance with this piledriver in Ajax’s win at Utrecht.

Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli): A wonderful left-footed strike into the top corner capped a smart counterattack and helped Napoli beat Milan 2-1.

Insigne : Goal vs Ac Milan pic.twitter.com/pTQvyGQvAJ — fp™ (@FootinhoPicture) January 22, 2017

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich): Chest control, volley, and shot, almost all in the same movement, as Bayern’s center forward sealed a late win at Freiburg. Oh, and he was surrounded by defenders at the time. Pure class!

How did he do that? 😱 Lewandowski's second goal of the night gives Bayern Munich the three points! #SCFFCB https://t.co/23L7JAJwSb — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) January 20, 2017

Top three players of the week

Paul-Georges Ntep (Wolfsburg): On his debut, the replacement for Julian Draxler was excellent and set up a late winner for Mario Gomez, as the Wolves moved further to safety following a third consecutive win.

Wayne Rooney (Manchester United): The Manchester United captain broke Sir Bobby Charlton’s all-time club scoring record with a stunning free kick from the corner of the area to seal a last-gasp draw at Stoke. In typical style, he barely celebrated the goal but dashed to get the ball and push for the win. A much-maligned talent, Rooney deserves more praise than he gets.

Edinson Cavani (PSG): Two goals for the striker, the second a brilliant free kick, kept the pressure on leader Monaco, which won 4-0 against Lorient. PSG is three points back but looking dangerous again.

This article originally appeared on