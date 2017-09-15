Ronaldo scores twice as Madrid opens with 3-0 win over APOEL

MADRID (AP) Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice on his return as Real Madrid began its quest for a third straight Champions League title with a 3-0 win against Cypriot club APOEL on Wednesday.

Ronaldo scored a goal in each half in his first match since being suspended for shoving a referee in the Spanish Super Cup final last month.

He hadn’t played in the last four matches for Madrid, which is trying to become the first team to win three straight titles in the top European competition since Bayern Munich in 1974-76.

Sergio Ramos scored the third goal to seal victory at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, where Madrid hasn’t lost a group-stage game in almost eight years.

The Spanish powerhouse has won 12 of its last 13 Champions League games at the Bernabeu.

Tottenham defeated Borussia Dortmund 3-1 in the other Group H match.

—

More AP Champions League coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/ChampionsLeague