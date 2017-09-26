Ronaldo scores 2 as Real Madrid wins 3-1 at Dortmund

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) A brace from Cristiano Ronaldo helped two-time defending champion Real Madrid to a 3-1 win at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday.

Ronaldo, yet to score in the Spanish league where he sat out a five-game suspension for shoving a referee, took his tally in Europe’s premier competition to four goals in two games as he sent Dortmund to its second straight defeat in Group H.

Gareth Bale put the visitors ahead with a brilliant volley to the top far corner early in the first half, then ran onto Toni Kroos’ forward ball and crossed for Ronaldo to score early in the second.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pulled one back almost straight away for Dortmund, but Ronaldo sealed the win late with a thumping finish to beat Roman Buerki at his near post.