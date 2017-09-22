Ronaldo, Neymar, Messi nominees for FIFA prize for 3rd year
LONDON (AP) Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar are the contenders for FIFA’s top player award for the third straight year.
The nominations were announced in London on Friday, with Ronaldo favored to join Messi as a five-time winner. The prizes will be handed out at the London Palladium theater on Oct. 23.
While Ronaldo won the Spanish league and Champions League at Real Madrid, Messi and Neymar only collected the Copa del Rey title with Barcelona. Off the field, the three players have all been embroiled in tax cases in Spain over the last year.
Carli Lloyd is in contention to sweep a hat trick of women’s player awards. The American midfielder is being challenged by Lieke Martens, whose goals powered the Netherlands to the European Championship, and 18-year-old Deyna Castellanos, who won the Under-17 Women’s World Cup in 2016.
In the coach of the year categories, most are being recognized for their achievements at club level. The nominees for the men’s prize are Massimiliano Allegri (Juventus), Antonio Conte (Chelsea) and Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid). The women’s coaching contenders are Nils Nielsen (Denmark), Gerard Precheur (Lyon) and Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands).
- AFC
- African Nations Cup
- Algarve Cup
- Argentina Primera Division
- Argentina Supercopa
- Barcelona
- Belgian Super Cup
- Brazil Serie A
- Bundesliga
- CAF
- Community Shield
- CONCACAF
- CONCACAF Champions League
- CONCACAF U-20 Championship
- CONCACAF Women’s Championship
- CONMEBOL
- Copa América
- Copa del Rey
- Copa Libertadores
- Copa Sudamericana
- Dutch Johan Cruyff Shield
- English Championship
- English League One
- English League Two
- English Premier League
- Eredivisie
- Euro Cup
- Euro Qualifying
- FA Cup
- FIFA Club World Cup
- FIFA Confederations Cup
- FIFA Men's World Cup
- FIFA U-17 World Cup
- FIFA U-20 World Cup
- France Trophee des Champions
- German DFB Pokal
- German DFL-Supercup
- Gold Cup
- International Champions Cup
- International Friendlies
- Italy Supercoppa Italiana
- Jupiler League
- La Liga
- League Cup
- Liga MX
- Ligue 1
- Lionel Messi
- MLS
- NWSL
- OFC
- Popular Soccer Leagues
- Primeira Liga
- Scottish Premier League
- Serie A
- soccer
- Spanish Super Cup
- Turkish Super Lig
- UAE Super Cup
- UEFA
- UEFA Champions League
- UEFA Europa League
- UEFA Super Cup
-
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED