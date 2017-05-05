USL player who attacked opponent with kick is re-signed by club

The USL’s Pittsburgh Riverhounds have re-signed Romeo Parkes, who was released last year after attacking an opponent.

Parkes’s contract was terminated following the attack on New York Red Bulls II’s Karl Ouimette on May 7, 2016. Parkes viciously kicked Ouimette in the back and Ouimette had to be taken off the field on a stretcher.

The Riverhounds terminated his contract after the incident and Parkes was handed an indefinite suspension by the USL.

The club announced Friday that it had signed Parkes to a one-year contract with club options for two more years. The deal is pending approval from the USL and United States Soccer Federation.

“It is with humility and excitement that I am returning to the Riverhounds,” Parkes said in a statement. “My main objective is to deliver quality soccer and exemplify sportsmanship, and have the opportunity to earn respect, both as a person and a soccer player. Not only have I learned my lesson, but I am more determined than ever to have a positive impact on my community, my team and to make a difference on the field.”

“Romeo has shown tremendous improvement and maturity as an individual and expressed remorse for his actions last year,” Riverhounds owner Tuffy Shallenberger said in a statement. “I fully believe he is more than deserving of a second chance to help improve this club. I look forward to embracing his contributions to the Riverhounds organization both on and off the field.”

Parkes played for Metapán in the El Salvador Primera Division after his release.

