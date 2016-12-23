Romanian club forced to play with handwritten numbers on kits to avoid color clash

Kit clashes are nothing new, but normally they’re sorted out well ahead of time. Unfortunately for ACS Poli Timisoara in Romania, that wasn’t the case earlier this week.

Set to face ASA Targu Mures in a cup semifinal, Timisoara discovered ahead of the match that their purple kit would clash with Targu Mures red and blue-striped ensemble. If I remember elementary art classes correctly, red and blue combine to make purple, so it makes some semblance of sense. Nevertheless, it probably should have been figured out well before the match.

Alas it wasn’t! Timisoara had to find white kits to play in, but there was still another hitch. In order to comply with FIFA regulations, they needed to have identifiable numbers on the back. Sharpie to the rescue!

All in all, it’s pretty solid penmanship. It certainly looked a bit janky, but Timisoara didn’t seem to mind. They wound up winning the first leg to the tune of 2-4. Added bonus: Fans can now recreate the lucky alternate kit with a white polo and a black marker. Not too bad!

MORE FROM FOX SOCCER: