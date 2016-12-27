The Sounders’ Roman Torres got a tattoo of himself to celebrate winning MLS Cup

When the Seattle Sounders won the MLS Cup earlier this month, one of their best players was Panamanian centerback Roman Torres. He was relentless in stopping a very dangerous Toronto FC team and carried Seattle to their first-ever championship.

So when he decided to get a tattoo to commemorate winning the MLS Cup, Torres knew exactly what the tattoo should include:

¡Román Torres se tatúa el trofeo de la MLS Cup que conquistó con Seattle Sounders! pic.twitter.com/r6P0NHn9mq — Panamagol (@PanamaGol) December 24, 2016

Yep, Torres treated himself to a tattoo of himself. The moment he lifts up the MLS Cup is now forever commemorated on the back of his calf.

Sure, most people don’t get their own likeness tattooed on themselves, but in Torres’ defense, he can’t really see the back of his own calf. It’s more of a tattoo for people who happen to be walking behind him. And now everyone behind him knows he won the MLS Cup.

MORE FROM FOX SOCCER