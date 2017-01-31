Watch: This Liverpool miss might be the worst of the season

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 19: Roberto Firmino of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park on December 19, 2016 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images)

Roberto Firmino would love to forget about this.

The Liverpool forward had a golden chance to equalize during Tuesday’s huge tilt against Chelsea…

He didn’t.

It’s been a game full of brain farts for Liverpool, including the first-half they conceded on a set piece, as David Luiz caught everyone unawares with a strike over the wall.

Yes, unfortunate.

