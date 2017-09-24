Reyna helps Whitecaps beat Rapids 2-1, stretch lead in West (Sep 23, 2017)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) Yordy Reyna had a goal and an assist to help the Vancouver Whitecaps beat the Colorado Rapids 2-1 on Saturday night.

Fredy Montero also had a goal and an assist for Vancouver (14-9-6), which moved four points clear atop Major League Soccer’s Western Conference and stretched its unbeaten streak to 5-0-2.

Dominique Badji scored for last-place Colorado (7-17-5).

After the Rapids got the tying goal ust before halftime on a sloppy sequence that will disappoint Vancouver head coach Carl Robinson, Montero chipped a pass over the top and into Reyna’s path in the 54th minute.

The Peruvian left Rapids defender Axel Sjoberg in his wake and beat goalkeeper Tim Howard, who was slow to react off his line, to the loose ball before burying his fifth goal in just 14 games.

Reyna missed the first half of the season with a broken foot, but now has three goals in Vancouver’s last four games.