Red Bulls hope to dig out of hole vs. D.C. United (Sep 27, 2017)

As big as the New York Red Bulls’ long-running rivalry with D.C. United may be, they would take any win against any team right now just to get back on the path to the postseason.

New York (12-11-6, 42 points) has not won in its last six matches (two losses, four draws), falling from fourth place to sixth in the process. Slide any further down the Eastern Conference standings and the Red Bulls would be beneath the playoff line and in danger of a first season without a postseason berth since 2009.

“We haven’t done ourselves any favors with results, and it’s put us in a difficult position at the end of the year here,” Red Bulls coach Jesse Marsch told mlssoccer.com after a 3-2 loss at Columbus Crew SC on Saturday. “But we’re not afraid of that. We’re going to find a way to dig ourselves out and get ourselves rolling again.”

The schedule doesn’t get a whole lot easier, either. New York welcomes a United side that despite sitting last in the East has four shutout victories over its last six matches. Then come three games against likely playoff teams, followed by a trip to face D.C. (9-17-4, 31pts) again amid the emotion of the final MLS game at RFK Stadium.

Meanwhile, D.C. has shifted to looking toward 2018, when it will move to the new Audi Field.

Coach Ben Olsen said that approach would include a look at players who have not received a lot of playing time so far this season. But in Saturday’s 4-0 win over San Jose, few expected to see recently acquired Steve Clark in goal instead of regular starter Bill Hamid, whose contract is up after the season.

“I think they’ve kind of accepted that the playoffs aren’t in reach,” Hamid told mlssoccer.com. “I don’t see us mathematically out of it, so I would think differently. But it’s a time for us to experiment and kind of tinker with the lineup and see what different guys are about. You kind of just have to deal with it and be ready for the next day of training.”

Olsen did not say if he would continue to go with Clark beyond Saturday’s match. The backup has plenty of experience, having served as Columbus Crew SC’s starter for the three previous MLS seasons.