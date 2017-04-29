How to watch Real Madrid vs. Valencia: Live stream, game time, TV

Real Madrid hosts Valencia on Saturday at the Bernabéu as their pursuit of the La Liga title continues.

Valencia pulled out a 2–1 win earlier this season, despite currently sitting a disappointing 12th. Madrid need three points to stay a nose ahead of rival Barcelona following last week’s loss in El Clasico. Los Blancos face the challenge of navigating the remainder of their schedule while also contending in the Champions League, where they’ll face Atletico Madrid in the semifinal beginning May 2.

Find out how to watch below.

When: Saturday, April 29, 10:15 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: Watch the match online with fuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.

This article originally appeared on