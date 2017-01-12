Real Madrid set 40-game Spanish unbeaten record with thrilling comeback against Sevilla

Real Madrid played out a wild 3-3 draw with Sevilla in the Copa del Rey on Thursday, banking on a goal from Karim Benzema in injury time to keep their unbeaten streak alive. The draw means Madrid haven’t lost in an astounding 40 matches, breaking the Spanish record set by Barcelona last season.

Madrid were carried by an incredible individual goal from Marco Asensio, a panenka penalty from Sergio Ramos, and some fantastic combination play — alongside a great run and finish from Benzema — to score in the third minute of stoppage time.

Zinedine Zidane’s team haven’t lost since a 2-0 defeat at Wolfsburg in the Champions League last season, recording 30 wins and 10 draws over that period.

Juventus currently have the European all-time record for their unbeaten run of 43 matches in all competitions, set under current Chelsea manager Antonio Conte in the 2011-12 season.

Should Madrid stay unbeaten, they could tie Juventus’ European record against Malaga on Jan. 21, then break it in the second leg of their Copa del Rey quarterfinal the following week.