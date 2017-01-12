Watch Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio take Sevilla by himself in a one-man counterattack

Real Madrid just needed a draw against Sevilla to break the Spanish record for consecutive matches unbeaten, sitting even with Barcelona on 39 without a defeat. They took on Sevilla in the second leg of their Copa del Rey round of 16 tie, up 3-0 after the home leg, and virtually assured of passage to the quarterfinal, with the only real concern being their unbeaten record.

Sevilla took a shock lead through a Danilo own goal, but coming out of the halftime break, Marco Asensio took matters into his own boots to bring them level with this incredible run from his own area.

Asensio skins one defender near midfield, sprints past everyone and holds off Lucas Vietto who tracked back in vain, and then slots it through the legs of David Soria to make it 1-1. His goal put Madrid level, and gave them a crucial away goal, but Stevan Jovetic popped up with goal just six minutes later put Madrid’s unbeaten run in danger and take some of the shine off Asensio’s magic moment.

Asensio hasn’t had too many chances to impress for Madrid this year, but he’s still just 20 years old, and he looks set to have a bright future ahead of him. If he keeps scoring goals like this, he’s going to give Zinedine Zidane some real selection problems.

