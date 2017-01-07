How to watch Real Madrid vs. Granada: Live stream, game time, TV

Real Madrid host Granada at the Bernabéu on Saturday in a mismatched clash between the La Liga leaders and a visiting team on the brink of relegation.

Los Blancos enter the weekend three points clear of second-place Barcelona (with a game to play), and can maintain their lead comfortably with three points. Madrid has won its past four matches across competitions, but has not played a league match in nearly a month.

Granada last won Dec. 3, an upset over Sevilla, and also played Barcelona close earlier this season. They’ll try to recapture the magic in what would be a shocking win.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to watch

When: 7 a.m. E.T., Saturday, Jan. 7

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: Watch the match online with Fubo TV. Sign up for a free trial here.

