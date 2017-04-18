Real Madrid aims to finish off Bayern Munich in Champions League quarterfinals

Real Madrid carries a 2-1 aggregate edge over Bayern Munich into Tuesday's Champions League quarterfinal second leg, with Cristiano Ronaldo's second-half double in Germany last week the difference.

Bayern Munich was rescued time and again by goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, but Javi Martinez's red card brought the club down to 10 men, and Ronaldo eventually found the breakthrough for Real Madrid, the defending champion that is aiming to be the first club to repeat as Champions League winner since AC Milan in 1989-1990.

Bayern was shorthanded in the opening leg, though, missing Robert Lewandowski and Mats Hummels, and both could be fit for selection at the Bernabeu, where Real will hope to protect its lead and advance at the expense of former manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Stay tuned here for lineups and highlights of goals and key plays throughout the match.

This article originally appeared on