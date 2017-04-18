How to watch Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich: Game time, TV channel, live stream

Real Madrid will host Bayern Munich on Tuesday in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal between the two clubs.

Real Madrid came back to win the first leg 2-1 after falling behind 1-0. Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals for the visitors.

Bayern Munich can still win the tie, but it will have to overcome Real Madrid's one-goal lead and two away goals. Bayern would advance with a two-goal win, or a one-goal win if the Bundesliga side scores three goals or more.

If Bayern leads 2-1 at the end of the 90 minutes, the teams will play extra time to determine the winner.

Real Madrid is aiming to win its third Champions League title in four seasons.

Here's how to watch Tuesday's game.

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

