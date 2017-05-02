How to watch Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid: Game time, live stream, TV channel

Real Madrid will host Atletico Madrid on Tuesday as the UEFA Champions League semifinals begin.

The tie is a rematch of last year's Champions League final, which Real Madrid won on penalties. Real Madrid also beat Atletico Madrid in the 2014 Champions League final.

The winner will face either Juventus or Monaco in the 2017 final in Cardiff.

Real Madrid reached the semifinal by topping Bayern Munich, while Atletico Madrid advanced past Leicester City.

See how to watch Tuesday's match below.

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

