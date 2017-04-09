Watch a goalkeeper try to dribble up and start the attack, only to turn it over for an awful goal

Pumas currently hold the last Liguilla playoff spot in Liga MX, sitting in eighth place as we come into the business end of the Clausura. At this point in the season, results especially matter, and it’s getting tight. With that, you’d think goalkeepers would especially be on their toes, but this hasn’t been the best weekend of decision making for Liga MX’s netminders.

On Saturday, we saw Carlos Fierro steal in and nick a last second game-winner because of a keeper’s error, and now we have another spectacular goalkeeper fail.

Esquivel abre la pizarra tras un 'oso' de Saldívar. pic.twitter.com/fCF593yVOF — Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) April 9, 2017

That would be Pumas goalkeeper Alfredo Saldivar, casually walking the ball up towards the halfway line, then slotting opposing striker Carlos Esquivel in so he can easily chip in the game’s first goal.

It’s a great finish, and we can’t take anything away from the quality of Esquivel’s chip here.

But the keeper. Fam, WHAT are you doing? Firstly, there’s absolutely no need for him to be pushed that high up the pitch. It’s 28 minutes into the match, and they’re not seeking an equalizer or late winner. Then, the PASS. It’s so bad. It’s like he mishit the buttons on his Playstation controller and then tried to restart the game before it was too late.

It’s just all bad. And then, to get chipped after all that? I wouldn’t want to be Saldivar today, especially if this goal is the one that costs them their place in the playoffs.

It’s been a rough weekend for keepers in Mexico.

