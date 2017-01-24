Stunning Di Maria free kick helps send PSG to another French Cup final

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain thumped a feeble Bordeaux 4-1 to reach the French Cup final on Tuesday.

The win keeps PSG on track for a third straight domestic treble, and will boost confidence ahead of Sunday's home clash with league leader Monaco.

Angel Di Maria scored a spectacular free kick in the first half and, after Edinson Cavani struck twice in the second half, sealed the win with a rasping drive from just outside the penalty area that went in off the post.

Cavani has 28 goals in 27 games this season, and is well poised to beat his career-best mark of 38 in the 2012-13 season with Napoli.

He has completely emerged from Zlatan Ibrahimovic's shadow, and moved level with former Portugal striker Pauleta on PSG's all-time list of scorers with 109. Only Ibrahimovic has more with 156.

Di Maria put PSG ahead in the 19th minute, thumping a curling free kick into the top left corner from 30 meters out.

It was the winger's best goal of a difficult season. He has largely struggled to recapture the form he showed last season when he had a great understanding with Ibrahimovic, who plays for Manchester United.

Striker Diego Roland equalized for the home side in the 32nd, ending PSG's run of five games without conceding a goal. However, forward Francois Kamano appeared to be in an offside position when he squared the ball to give Roland a tap in.

PSG regained the lead when winger Lucas threaded a fine pass through to Cavani and he drilled a low shot past goalkeeper Jerome Prior in the 60th. His second goal was a poacher's effort as he swept the ball home from close range following a corner.

Monaco faces Nancy in Wednesday's semifinal, with the final in Lyon on April 1.

PSG has won the past three finals.

