Portsmouth FC’s Twitter account attempting to describe a foggy game is incredible

Sometimes, Mother Nature just conspires against you. Such was the case for Portsmouth FC’s unfortunate social media producer, forced to try and describe a game that just couldn’t be seen.

A dense fog settled in ahead of the Pompey’s match against Yeovil Town, and the ominous weather just foreshadowed the hilarity still to come.

The fog lifted briefly but returned with a vengeance by the time the match rolled around. Portsmouth FC’s Twitter did its best to keep followers apprised of the match events, but alas. The trouble started early.

With little visibility, the tweets fluctuated between exasperated to a resignation at what little control they had over the elements. For everyone else, it just meant comedy.

By halftime, it was clear the person responsible for the account was just going to have fun with it.

The match probably should have been abandoned, but it wasn’t. Eventually, it ended in a 0-0 draw, but it’s safe to say that anyone following Pompey’s account emerged a winner.

