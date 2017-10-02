Porto stays top in Portugal but no longer perfect

LISBON, Portugal (AP) FC Porto maintained its lead of the Portuguese league after drawing at second-place Sporting Lisbon 0-0 on Sunday.

The result kept Porto two points in front of Sporting, and five points ahead of third-place Benfica.

Porto was the only team with a perfect record after having won its first seven league games.

Benfica’s Jonas put the defending champions ahead only two minutes into the game but Maritimo equalized early in the second half for a 1-1 draw.