Pontius scores twice, Sapong ties club mark in Union win (Sep 23, 2017)

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) Chris Pontius scored two goals, C.J. Sapong added his 14th of the season to tie Philadelphia’s club record and the Union beat the Chicago Fire 3-1 on Saturday night.

Sapong finished Fabinho’s cross to make it 3-0 for the Union (9-12-9) in the 64th minute. That tied Sapong with Sebastien Le Toux, who set the mark in 2010.

Pontius opened the scoring in the 10th minute with his first goal of the season – a header to finish Keegan Rosenberry’s wide cross. He added his second in the 55th, pouncing on the rebound of Fabrice-Jean Picoult’s saved attempt.

Luis Solignac finished Nemanja Nikolic’s flick pass to cap the scoring in the 67th minute. The Fire dropped to 14-10-6.