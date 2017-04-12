Check out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s incredible backheel to set up a goal for Ousmane Dembele

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is one of world soccer’s flashiest and most exciting players. He’s known for his incredible pace and goalscoring ability, and he’s made even more of a name for himself with his flamboyant celebrations over the years.

Auba’s become known for his Spider-Man mask celebration, and against Monaco on Wednesday, he showed some superhero-esque athleticism and technique to set up Dortmund’s opening goal.

The ball’s served into the box, and Aubameyang launches himself at it, somehow twisting his body to backheel it directly into Shinji Kagawa’s path for him to easily square across the face of goal to Ousmane Dembele.

Was it on purpose? Was he trying to shoot? Was it a pass? Is he a bird? Is he a plane? We don’t have a definitive answer for any of these questions, we just know Aubameyang is pretty pretty pretty good.