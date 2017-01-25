Liverpool signs Philippe Coutinho to new five-year deal

Liverpool has signed Brazilian star Philippe Coutinho to a new five-year deal that will reportedly make him the highest-paid player at the club.

Coutinho, who has signed on through 2022, has been a sought-after target in the transfer market, with the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid said to be interested in signing him. Now in his fourth full season after joining Liverpool midway through the 2012-13 campaign from Inter Milan, the 24-year-old attacking star has five goals in 15 league appearances this season (34 goals in 163 appearances total) and has been a cornerstone of manager Jurgen Klopp's side.

“I knew of Phil before I came to Liverpool and I was well aware of what a talent he was, but since arriving here I have not only witnessed his ability up close, but also his ever-continuing development. He is truly world-class–in that very top bracket,” Klopp said on Liverpool's official website. “The fact he wants to stay here and be part of what we are looking to build and develop shows his personal commitment is to make himself better and be an integral part of something that is very special.”

According to the BBC, he'll earn £150,000 a week.

“I am very happy to sign a new contract here,” Coutinho said in a club statement. “It is a club that I am very grateful to and this shows my happiness here. I will work much harder to repay the belief shown in me.

“I signed this new contract to stay here for a few more years because it’s a great honor for me. It gives me great happiness because I was welcomed here with open arms by everyone at the club and the supporters right from my first day. I am very thankful to this football club for everything.”

Like with any player signing a new contract, Coutinho could still very well be sold or demand a transfer despite his fresh commitment.

