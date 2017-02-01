Peter Crouch just became the oldest player in Premier League history to reach 100 goals

Peter Crouch has been scoring goals in the Premier League for a very long time. The gangly Englishman looks like he’s better suited as a scarecrow than a striker, but despite his goofy visage the man’s got an eye for goal.

Crouch has been a pro for nearly two decades now, and he’s been knocking the goals in at a pretty decent clip since then. Now, at 36 years old, he’s still getting it done at the highest level, and he got his 100th Premier League goal in Stoke’s tilt against Everton on Wednesday.

Peter Crouch scores his 100th Premier League goal! pic.twitter.com/NU9ij10ATJ — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 1, 2017

And of course, he busted out the robot. Because, if he did any other celebration, the entire footballing world would revolt.

Never stop doing you, Crouchy. Never stop doing you.