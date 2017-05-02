Pescara’s Sulley Muntari protests racism, draws yellow card and suspension

After being targeted with racist verbal abuse by opposing fans, Pescara’s Sulley Muntari protested to the referee and was sent off as a result.

Muntari, a native of Ghana, was booked for dissent after asking a referee to stop Sunday’s match at Cagliari after fans directed racial slurs at him. He then walked off the pitch in protest, drawing a second yellow card, an ejection and a one-game suspension.

According to the BBC, the Serie A disciplinary committee called the fans’ actions “deplorable.” However, league rules prevented any sanctions toward Cagliari with “approximately 10” fans involved, which was less than 1% of those in attendance.

The World Football Players' Union (Fifpro) has called for Muntari’s discipline to be rescinded.

“Players should feel comfortable bringing any issue to the attention of the referee, especially one as significant as allegations of racism in the workplace,” Fifpro’s statement reads. “We urge Italian authorities to hear Muntari's version of events, investigate why the situation was mismanaged, and take firm action to ensure this never happens again.”

