Pedro, Marcelo, Alaba score vital goals in title chases around Europe

Pedro (Chelsea): A smart finish on the turn set Chelsea on its way to victory at Everton.

Patrik Schick (Sampdoria): The highly rated Czech forward scored another superb goal, his second in as many weeks, to seal a draw for his side at Torino.

Patrik Schick is in 🔥 form pic.twitter.com/zbQ9HtFaDh — Serie A English (@SerieA_English) April 29, 2017

David Alaba (Bayern Munich): A superb left-footed free kick set Bayern on the way to its title-clinching win at Wolfsburg.

Ricardo Pereira (Nice): The Nice winger had a goal and an assist for in a crucial victory over PSG.

Marcelo (Real Madrid): The Brazilian left back scored Real Madrid’s late winning goal against Valencia to keep it on course for La Liga's title.

Florian Thauvin (Marseille): Marseille’s in-form winger netted a hat trick as his side crushed Caen 5-1 on the road.

