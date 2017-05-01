Pedro, Marcelo, Alaba score vital goals in title chases around Europe
Pedro (Chelsea): A smart finish on the turn set Chelsea on its way to victory at Everton.
Lovely strike from Pedro, that turn ⚽ #eveche pic.twitter.com/KgONkNPMws
— Ali (@TvvitterGod1) April 30, 2017
Patrik Schick (Sampdoria): The highly rated Czech forward scored another superb goal, his second in as many weeks, to seal a draw for his side at Torino.
Patrik Schick is in 🔥 form pic.twitter.com/zbQ9HtFaDh
— Serie A English (@SerieA_English) April 29, 2017
David Alaba (Bayern Munich): A superb left-footed free kick set Bayern on the way to its title-clinching win at Wolfsburg.
Is this the title-clinching goal for @FCBayernUS? David Alaba with a beauty! #WOBFCB #Bundesliga https://t.co/BM3c3ruGXT
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 29, 2017
Ricardo Pereira (Nice): The Nice winger had a goal and an assist for in a crucial victory over PSG.
Marcelo (Real Madrid): The Brazilian left back scored Real Madrid’s late winning goal against Valencia to keep it on course for La Liga's title.
Florian Thauvin (Marseille): Marseille’s in-form winger netted a hat trick as his side crushed Caen 5-1 on the road.