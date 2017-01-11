Watch: Juventus takes lead in Coppa Italia on Paulo Dybala laser

Paulo Dybala put Juventus on its way to the Coppa Italia quarterfinals with a blazing volley against Atalanta on Wednesday.

Dybala met Mario Manduzkic's bouncing header of set-up with a left-footed rocket, leaving goalkeeper Etrit Berisha helpless in the 22nd minute. Later in the half, Dybala returned the favor, setting up Mandzukic for Juventus's second. 

After a goal drought during the fall, Dybala has now scored in two straight games across all competitions.

Watch his thunderstrike below:

The winner of the match is slated to face the winner of AC Milan and Torino's round-of-16 matchup in the quarterfinals. 

