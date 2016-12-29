Paul Pogba played pick-up with friends the day after United’s Boxing Day win

Paul Pogba just wants to ball. He was spotted out and about in the United States over the summer, playing pick-up at New York City’s Chelsea Piers, and he even took time away from footy to hoop one-on-one with Romelu Lukaku in Miami as well.

Pogba was named Man of the Match on Boxing Day as Manchester United rolled over Sunderland 3-1, and just 24 hours later, he was out playing 5 v 5 with a group of his friends like any other average joe.



Pogba and his buddies showed up at the indoor Lucozade Powerleague Trafford Sportsdome on Tuesday night for an hour-long 5-a-side.

The 23-year-old France star didn’t just walk around, taking it easy either. He may be the world’s most expensive player, but he tore around the field, putting in tackles, dribbling, and playing like he doesn’t have a care in the world.

United supporters may not like seeing him risking injury off the training ground or away from a real match, but watching Pogba just enjoy the game with no stakes is a real treat.

