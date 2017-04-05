Watch Paul Pogba drop like a lead balloon after taking a soccer ball below the belt

No matter how old you are or how mature you claim to be, watching someone take a shot to the pills is almost always hilarious. Institutions like “America’s Funniest Home Videos” and possibly even YouTube wouldn’t exist (or they’d be much less hilarious) without the occasional pelt below the belt.

So, it reaches a new level of tremendous when a superstar athlete is the one that gets dropped. Behold, Paul Pogba falling victim to every man’s nightmare ahead of Tuesday’s match against Everton:



There’s something intrinsically captivating to watching it all take place. There’s a man, at the peak of his athletic abilities, getting dropped like a sack of hammers from one errant soccer ball. A roughly 9-inch, 16-ounce ball crippled a guy that weighs 185 pounds and stands 6 feet 3 inches tall.

And the thing is, it’s not surprising in the slightest. If anything, it’s surprising the big man didn’t stay down longer. It certainly looked like a direct hit. The good news is that the pain eventually subsided and Pogba made it on the pitch in the second half.

That means it’s OK for us to laugh … but don’t laugh too hard, lest karma come for you.