Watch: USMNT’s Paul Arriola scores on wicked volley for Club Tijuana

While the U.S. men's national team's MLS contingent is putting in work at January camp in Southern California, a potential U.S. contributor in Liga MX scored in sensational fashion.

Paul Arriola found the back of the net on a fantastic volley in Club Tijuana's Clausura clash against Puebla, lacing an 18-yard blast off the turf in the 6-2 rout.

Arriola, who assisted on Aviles Hurtado's second goal in the first half, settled a clearance attempt and hit it off the bounce to break a 2-2 tie at the time and score the eventual game-winning goal.

Arriola, who has two goals in three caps with the U.S. wasn't the only American to score in the game, as Joe Corona closed the scoring in the 84th minute with an opportunistic finish from close range after a failed attempt to clear the ball.

Defender Michael Orozco was the third American involved in the game, going the full 90 minutes for Los Xolos.

