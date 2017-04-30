This thrilling last-gasp equalizer from Pachuca’s 44-year-old goalkeeper may prove crucial

Of all the players on the field who can score goals, no one can score a more thrilling goal than a goalkeeper. If the goalkeeper is pushing up the field to try to get a strike on frame, that means the situation has gotten pretty desperate … and pretty exciting.

Such was the case on Saturday in Liga MX Clausura action. Pachuca were down a goal and deep into stoppage time when they earned a corner kick vs. Cruz Azul. So they they had no choice but to bring their 44-year-old goalkeeper, Oscar “Conejo” Perez, into the box.

It was a long shot. But it worked:

Sure, Perez was left wide open, but that’s probably because no one expected him to drive a thunderous header into the back of the net.

The draw could turn out to be a big one as Pachuca are fighting for a spot to advance into playoffs. The draw moved them two spots up into 10th place, but they need to move up two more to make it through to the next round. One more week left in this round sets up a big batch of games next weekend.

But for now, Pachuca can celebrate a thrilling a finish, courtesy of El Conejo, and the game ended at 2-2. If you didn’t know, “conejo” is the Spanish term for “rabbit.” Perez sure lived up to his name and jumped at the chance to score an equalizer.

MORE FROM FOX SOCCER