Ousted FIFA official set to testify to British legislators
LONDON (AP) An ousted FIFA official is due to testify at a British parliamentary hearing on Wednesday about the ”pressure and interference” experienced while overseeing governance reforms.
Miguel Maduro was removed from the chairmanship of the governance committee at world soccer’s governing body after less than a year in May.
Maduro, a Portuguese lawyer, was due to appear on Tuesday at the hearing. But travel problems meant Maduro will answer questions from legislators on the culture, media and sport committee on Wednesday morning.
The committee says in a statement that the aim is to ”explore the pressure and interference Maduro experienced at FIFA.”
Maduro will be protected by parliamentary privilege, providing legal protections to speak freely. His evidence could throw a fresh spotlight on FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s leadership of soccer.
