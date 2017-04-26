Watch Ousmane Dembele’s delicious strike to boot Bayern from the German cup semis

Ousmane Dembele added another highlight to his breakout season on Wednesday, curling home a delicious match-winner for Dortmund in the DFB-Pokal semifinals. The youngster’s footwork was exceptional, as he twisted and turned to put the Bayern Munich defense on skates in the second half.

Quality knee slide, young buck! Dembele’s effort broke the 2-2 deadlock and prevented the German Cup semifinal from going into extra time. The 19-year-old has enjoyed a tremendous season with Dortmund thus far, racking up nine goals and 20 assists in 44 appearances in all competitions.

The dynamic winger joined the German club last summer Rennes and has given Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel the enviable problem of having to find ways to get him on the pitch. Tuchel’s faith to start the Frenchman on Wednesday in another edition of Der Klassiker was rewarded with a game-winning goal. Now, Dortmund move onto the cup final where they’ll take on Eintracht Frankfurt.

It’s Dortmund’s last shot to earn some silverware this season, making Dembele’s goal all that more important.

MORE FROM FOX SOCCER: