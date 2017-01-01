This Olivier Giroud no-look backheel volley goal was absolutely outrageous

2017 isn’t even a day old, but Olivier Giroud has already scored a goal that will be up for Goal of the Year on the last day of 2017.

GOAL OF 2017 Already?!! Olivier Giroud scores an outerworldly goal to put Arsenal ahead of Crystal Palace! pic.twitter.com/xFeBrjoEyB — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 1, 2017

HOW. IN. THE. WORLD.

The goal is reminiscent of the one Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored just last week, but it may be even better. With the angle of the pass, the way it was lofted, the distance and the need to put the ball in the very top corner … it’s just absurd.

To make things even more delicious, Giroud had a backheel to help start the break.

So let’s get this straight:

Giroud had a magnificent backheel. Giroud later scored on a no-look backheel volley

2017 is going to be amazing.