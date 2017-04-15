Watch: Ohio State fan with muscular dystrophy scores TD in spring game

Ohio State gave a young fan an incredible moment on Saturday during the team’s annual spring game.

Jacob Jarvis is a teenage Ohio State fan with muscular dystrophy who’s been a friend of the program since 2013. He was given the game’s final carry and scored the final points, taking a handoff to the house and avoiding numerous Buckeyes tacklers.

Attention, national writers looking for a best moment of spring football: It's this, courtesy of @OhioStateFB. https://t.co/RyfQr7o1Lh — Brent Yarina (@BTNBrentYarina) April 15, 2017





Urban Meyer on the play to Jacob Jarvis at the end. #Buckeyes #OhioState pic.twitter.com/1xXdd7l8F4 — Tino Bovenzi (@TinoBovenzi) April 15, 2017

It was a pretty cool moment.

