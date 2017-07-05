NYCFC puts winning streak on line against Whitecaps (Jul 05, 2017)

Surging New York City FC will look to set a club record when it travels to Vancouver on Wednesday to take on the angry Whitecaps, who are coming off their most lopsided loss of the season.

NYCFC (10-5-3) is red hot, having won four consecutive matches. A win over the Whitecaps would set the franchise mark for the longest MLS win streak at five.

NYCFC coach Patrick Vieira isn’t overly concerned about the streak and instead is trying to keep his squad focused on what he expects to be a motivated Vancouver squad.

“Before thinking about trying to win the game, we need to perform, to play with the right attitude — we need to have the same concentration and focus we’ve had in the last few games, and that will allow us to have a chance to win the game,” Vieira told the team’s website. “It’s not going to be easy at all, and we have to be ready mentally because it’s going to be hard for us.

“We know that it’s going to be really difficult because we’ll face a team that didn’t perform well in the last game they played and they will want to bounce back, so we are expecting a really tough, difficult game in Vancouver.”

The Whitecaps (6-7-3) were dominated 4-0 by the first-place Chicago Fire on Saturday. The loss coupled with Tuesday results dropped Vancouver into eighth place in the Western Conference.

The humbling setback made Whitecaps coach Carl Robinson reconsider his lineup.

“We just have to regroup,” Robinson said after the loss to Chicago. “I will pick the best team that I think will win the game. I want competition for places. It’s really important because it brings out the best in players. They’ll all be looking over their shoulder after today.”

NYCFC also could have some new faces on the pitch, but not by choice. Defender Ronald Matarrita and forward Khiry Shelton are sidelined due to injuries, and Miguel Camargo, Sean Johnson and Rodney Wallace are on international duty.

“I think we have players around who are here who have been working really well and I don’t worry at all that they will not fit well in the team,” Vieira said.

This will be the first meeting this season between New York FC and Vancouver. NYCFC won the two previous meetings.