NYCFC, Portland set for key clash (Sep 09, 2017)

New York City FC will look to extend its five-game unbeaten streak when it hosts the Portland Timbers on Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

NYCFC (15-7-5) is 4-0-1 in its last five games after knocking off Sporting Kansas City 1-0 in the 84th minute on Wednesday. New York City FC is unbeaten in 10 consecutive home league games (8-0-2) and are approaching the franchise regular season-best mark of 11 games (9-0-2), set between June 18, 2016, and April 1, 2017.

Saturday’s match features the top two goal scorers in the league. NYCFC’s David Villa owns 19 goals while Portland’s Diego Valeri comes in with 16 strikes.

NYCFC trails Eastern Division-leading Toronto FC by six points (56-50) for the best record in MLS.

“Were honestly not too focused on the Supporters Shield,” NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson told MLS.com. “I think we’re taking every game as it comes. If we take care of business and do what we have to do for the next seven games, we’ll put ourselves in a really good position come the end of the year.”

The Timbers (11-9-8) are enjoying a three-game run (2-0-1) and are in a battle for supremacy in the Western Conference. Only five points separate FC Dallas (37), who is in sixth place, from the leader, the Seattle Sounders (42). Portland is just one point back from the Sounders.

The Timbers haven’t played since a 1-1 draw with Seattle on August 27th.

“We’re starting to hit our stride a little bit,” Portland coach Caleb Porter told reporters after the Seattle match. “We’re closing out games, we’re defending better and we’ve always been a good attacking team, all year. So, I like the balance of the team and I like the mentality.”

NYCFC leads MLS with 62 yellow cards this year.

Portland’s Sebastian Blanco is second in MLS with 51 fouls conceded.