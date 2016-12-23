Watch a defender beg Neymar not to embarrass him, only to have Neymar destroy him anyway

Neymar decided to spend part of his Christmas break back in Brazil, where he took part in a charity match for Chapecoense.

It’s safe to say he was the best player on the field so when he got into space, the defender in front of him recognized the embarrassment that was going to follow. Instead of trying to defend him and failing, he simply asked for mercy.

Neymar did not give him mercy.

Your Browser does not support iFrames.

This is so rude. And terrific.

And all for a good cause!