Good news, you can now use Neymar to express all your digital emotions

It’s finally here, everyone. The app to end all apps. Forget about sending boring old emojis to your friends, loved ones and haters. Now, you can ship them whatever emotion you’re feeling, but have Barcelona star Neymar do the talking for you.

Yep, Neymar has gone full Kardashian and created an app where you can send Neymar emojis, called Neymoji, of course. And lest you think there are just kissy faces on the app, here’s just a small taste of the expression buffet that could be at your fingertips:

Hot damn! So many options! And look at that, you can even unlock a mystery sticker. The app isn’t free, unfortunately. Neymar obsessors will have to have to fork over $0.99 to gain access to the app. Once it’s in their hands, they can send Neymojis in messages or add them to existing photos.

It’s literally hours of fun and not at all a sign of the apocalypse.