Red Bulls deal captain Dax McCarty to Fire for allocation money

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — The New York Red Bulls have traded midfielder and team captain Dax McCarty to the Chicago Fire for $400,000 in general allocation money.

The Red Bulls announced that they will be paid $200,000 this year and the next for their franchise's all-time leader in regular season starts and minutes played.

Red Bulls coach Jesse Marsch says “at this point in time, we felt that this was the right move to put our team in the best position to succeed both now and for years to come.”

McCarty joined New York in 2011 in a trade with D.C. United. In 5 1/2 seasons, he made 163 regular-season starts and played 14,381 minutes, both club records. He made 169 regular-season appearances, tied for the most in club history, and recorded 14 goals and 27 assists. He also had 17 playoff appearances.

