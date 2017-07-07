Neuer misses Bayern Munich’s Asian tour to speed recovery

MUNICH (AP) Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will miss the club’s summer tour to China and Singapore as he continues his recovery from a broken metatarsal.

Neuer says, ”Everything’s going to plan. I’m aiming to be fit for the first game of the season against Bayer Leverkusen. I’m going to work hard every day to achieve that.”

Neuer injured his foot in April and was on crutches until this week. Bayern starts the new Bundesliga season against Leverkusen on Aug. 18.

Bayern is playing four exhibition matches in Asia from July 16-28.

Confederations Cup participants Joshua Kimmich, Sebastian Rudy, Niklas Suele, Arturo Vidal and Under-21 European Championship winner Serge Gnabry will also miss the tour.